Monster Hunter Rise PC Gets First Gameplay Footage; Requirements Revealed, HDR Support Confirmed

The official release date of Monster Hunter Rise PC was recently revealed by CAPCOM as part of the Tokyo Game Show. The game, originally launched this March on Nintendo Switch, will be available on the platform via Steam starting on January 12th, 2022.

The announcement included a debut trailer, but IGN Japan has now managed to publish a nine-minute-long gameplay video that provides a better look at Monster Hunter Rise PC (though it is not available in 4K resolution, sadly).

Capcom Wants PC to be Their Main Platform, Aiming for 50 Percent PC Sales by 2022/2023

Confirmed features for Monster Hunter Rise PC include 4K support, High-Res Textures, Uncapped Framerates, 21:9 Ultrawide Support, and HDR display support as we learned from the Steam page, where players can also take a gander at the official requirements.

MONSTER HUNTER RISE PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS