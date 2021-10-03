Monster Hunter Rise PC Gets First Gameplay Footage; Requirements Revealed, HDR Support Confirmed
The official release date of Monster Hunter Rise PC was recently revealed by CAPCOM as part of the Tokyo Game Show. The game, originally launched this March on Nintendo Switch, will be available on the platform via Steam starting on January 12th, 2022.
The announcement included a debut trailer, but IGN Japan has now managed to publish a nine-minute-long gameplay video that provides a better look at Monster Hunter Rise PC (though it is not available in 4K resolution, sadly).
Confirmed features for Monster Hunter Rise PC include 4K support, High-Res Textures, Uncapped Framerates, 21:9 Ultrawide Support, and HDR display support as we learned from the Steam page, where players can also take a gander at the official requirements.
MONSTER HUNTER RISE PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4130 or Core™ i5-3470 or AMD FX™-6100
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 (DDR4) or AMD Radeon™ RX 550
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 23 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Low". System requirements subject to change during game development.
RECOMMENDED:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 （64-bit）
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-8300
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 23 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 1080p/30fps when graphics settings are set to "Average". System requirements subject to change during game development.
Monster Hunter Rise PC will also get the Sunbreak expansion day and date with the Nintendo Switch version. Sunbreak is scheduled to hit both platforms at some point next summer, featuring an all-new storyline with more new monsters, in addition to new locales, gameplay elements, quest rank, and more.
