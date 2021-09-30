Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Date Confirmed; To Feature Uncapped Framerate, Ultrawide Support and More
Monster Hunter Rise is launching on PC this coming January, Capcom confirmed today.
During its Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, the Japanese publisher confirmed that the latest entry in its popular series will be released on PC via Steam on January 12th. A playable demo will also be made available on October 13th.
Capcom also confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise on PC will feature various exclusive optimizations, such as 4K resolution support, High-Res textures, uncapped framerate, 21:9 ultrawide support, and more. You can check out the announcement trailer below.
Take your hunting to new heights with Monster Hunter Rise, coming to Steam on January 12, 2022!
This critically acclaimed co-op Action RPG elevates the series with brand new gameplay features, such as your new buddy Palamutes, the versatile Wirebugs, Switch Skills, Wyvern Riding, and the all-new quest type, the Rampage!
The Steam version will come a variety of optimizations for PC, including 4K, High-Res Textures, Uncapped Framerates, 21:9 Ultrawide Support, and more!
Try out the Monster Hunter Rise Demo on Steam starting October 13, 2021.
Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game will release on PC on January 12th, 2022.
Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.
Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.
