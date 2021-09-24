Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Announced, Due in Summer 2022

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct, CAPCOM announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, an expansion due in Summer 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Details are extremely scarce right now, but the Japanese studio did say Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak would include an all-new storyline with more new monsters, in addition to new locales, gameplay elements, quest rank, and more. Additional information will be shared in the coming months.

Monster Hunter Rise x Street Fighter Crossover Begins on August 27

The base game launched on Nintendo Switch around five months ago. Our Kai really enjoyed his time with it, awarding an 8.6/10 score in the review.

Despite my overflowing love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite original title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show that Capcom wants to respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Minus the new Rampage quests and the obligatory few egg delivery quests in the hub, there's nothing about Monster Hunter Rise that I can hate!

Monster Hunter Rise is also coming to PC in early 2022, though there are already ways to play it through Nintendo Switch emulators like Yuzu and Ryujinx. Even ahead of the PC release, though, the game proved to be a multi-million seller.