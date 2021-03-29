Monster Hunter Rise Looks Gorgeous at 1620p@60FPS via PC Emulator

Monster Hunter Rise is already breaking sales records on Nintendo Switch, having sold over four million units globally in just three days since its launch on Nintendo's console, as announced today by publisher CAPCOM.

The native PC version won't be available until early next year, but the Ryujinx PC emulator was able to run the game on day one. In fact, YouTuber BSoD Gaming has now posted a gameplay video showcasing the game running at 1620p resolution and up to 60 frames per second thanks to a few mods.

Monster Hunter Rise PC Works on Day One via Ryujinx Emulator

In case you're curious, his CPU is an i7 10700K @5.2Ghz, and his GPU a GeForce RTX 3070. Below we've added BSoD Gaming's instructions on how to play Monster Hunter Rise on Ryujinx with the aforementioned improvements.