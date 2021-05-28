Monster Hunter Rise Shipped Over 7 Million Units in Just Two Months

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 7 million units in just two months since its launch, CAPCOM announced today. As a celebratory prize, all players can check with the Senri the Mailman NPC and get the Kamura Pack 3, which includes 30 Mega Potions, 20 Well-done Steaks, 10 Large Barrel Bombs, 5 Mega Demondrugs, and 5 Mega Armorskins.

Monster Hunter Rise released on March 26th for the Nintendo Switch. In his review, Kai rated the game 8.6 out of 10.

Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Will Improve the Game’s Ending, New Roadmap Released

Despite my overflowing love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite original title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show that Capcom wants to respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Minus the new Rampage quests and the obligatory few egg delivery quests in the hub, there's nothing about Monster Hunter Rise that I can hate! Once players get past the poor onboarding experience, Monster Hunter Rise might offer the series' best entry for first time players while series veterans will fly over the competition with the new Wirebug mechanics.

The game also just got update 3.0, which improved the game's finale and added new monsters in Hub quests and in the Rampage, new quests, a new combat locale, new weapon trees, armor, and layered armor, new skills and Rampage Skills will be available. Lastly, players may now change the appearance of Rampage weapons using certain materials.

Monster Hunter Rise will also officially launch on PC at some point in early 2022, though the Ryujinx PC Nintendo Switch emulator worked with the game since day one of its console release and has since been improved to allow for higher resolution mods.