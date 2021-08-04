Monoprice Releases Dark Matter 24-Inch $199 & 27-Inch $229 Gaming Monitors
Monoprice has launched their Dark Matter gaming monitor line in two sizes, 27 inches and 24 inches, both with varying technology on the two panels located on the back of the monitors.
Monoprice Launches Dark Matter 24-Inch $199 & 27-Inch $229 US Gaming Monitors With High Refresh Rates
Previously, we posted a preview about the 27" model, but could only deal with speculation at that point. Now, they have officially released both sizes and styles on Monoprice's site. The 27 inch Dark Matter monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and rocks a response time of 1 millisecond. Utilizing the VA technology, it offers both a wide color gamut and viewing angles, Adaptive-Sync technology to offer smooth and extreme viewing experiences and extremely active gameplay sessions. The 27" Dark Matter monitor has an MSRP of $229.99.
Monoprice Dark Matter 27" 165 Hz Monitor
The Dark Matter 24" gaming monitor model has a lot of similarities and only a few differences from its 27" model. The monitor showcases the same VA-style panel, but with a 144Hz refresh rate and the same response time as the 27" model. The Dark Matter 24" uses a near 100% sRGB color gamut and extra-large viewing angles to offer a similar experience as the other model. The 24" Dark Matter gaming monitor has an MSRP of $199.99.
Monoprice Dark Matter 24" 144 Hz Monitor
Monoprice's new Dark Matter gaming monitors feature A+ grade panels, are fantastic for varying gaming genres, especially with high-end first-person shooters like Call of Duty. As with all of Monoprice's monitors, they are backed by their "1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee."
|27" Gaming Monitor
|24" Gaming Monitor
|Model
|42771
|42770
|Display Size
|27"
|23.5-inch
|Maximum Resolution
|1920x1080p
|1920x1080p
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Refresh Rate
|165hz
|144hz
|Video Inputs
|1x Display Port, 2x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI® 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, and 1x DisplayPort® 1.2a inputs
|Panel Type
|IPS
|IPS (AHVA)
|Panel Model
|M270HAN0
|Maximum Brightness
|350 cd/m2
|300 cd/m2
|Default Color Temperature
|6500K
|6500K
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|1000:1
|Number of Colors
|>16.7 Million
|>16.7 million
|View Angles (H/V)
|178/178
|178/178
|Response Time
|1ms (MPRT)
|1ms (OD)
|VESA® Mounting Pattern
|75 x 75
|75 x 75
|Input Power
|DC 12v, 3A
|DC 19v, 3.42A
|Typical Power Consumption
|30 watts
|29 watts
|Standby Power Consumption
|.5 watts
|.5 watts
|Dimensions (with stand)
|619mm x 477.5mm x 237.4mm
|556.4 x 524.2 x 237.6 mm
|Dimensions (without stand)
|619mm x 374.1mm x 64.4mm
|556.4 x 338.7 x 71.8 mm
You can pick up Monoprice's sleek new Dark Matter 24" and 27" gaming monitors on the Monoprice storefront today, and as an additional accessory, they also offer a Dark Matter gaming keyboard with RGB qualities and other Dark Matter computer accessories.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 54.77
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.