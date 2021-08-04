  ⋮  

Monoprice Releases Dark Matter 24-Inch $199 & 27-Inch $229 Gaming Monitors

By Jason R. Wilson
Monoprice has launched their Dark Matter gaming monitor line in two sizes, 27 inches and 24 inches, both with varying technology on the two panels located on the back of the monitors.

Monoprice Launches Dark Matter 24-Inch $199 & 27-Inch $229 US Gaming Monitors With High Refresh Rates

Previously, we posted a preview about the 27" model, but could only deal with speculation at that point. Now, they have officially released both sizes and styles on Monoprice's site. The 27 inch Dark Matter monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and rocks a response time of 1 millisecond. Utilizing the VA technology, it offers both a wide color gamut and viewing angles, Adaptive-Sync technology to offer smooth and extreme viewing experiences and extremely active gameplay sessions. The 27" Dark Matter monitor has an MSRP of $229.99.

Monoprice Dark Matter 27" 165 Hz Monitor

The Dark Matter 24" gaming monitor model has a lot of similarities and only a few differences from its 27" model. The monitor showcases the same VA-style panel, but with a 144Hz refresh rate and the same response time as the 27" model. The Dark Matter 24" uses a near 100% sRGB color gamut and extra-large viewing angles to offer a similar experience as the other model. The 24" Dark Matter gaming monitor has an MSRP of $199.99.

Monoprice Dark Matter 24" 144 Hz Monitor

Monoprice's new Dark Matter gaming monitors feature A+ grade panels, are fantastic for varying gaming genres, especially with high-end first-person shooters like Call of Duty. As with all of Monoprice's monitors, they are backed by their "1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee."

 27" Gaming Monitor24" Gaming Monitor
Model4277142770
Display Size27"23.5-inch
Maximum Resolution1920x1080p1920x1080p
Aspect Ratio16:916:9
Refresh Rate165hz144hz
Video Inputs1x Display Port, 2x HDMI 1.41x HDMI® 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, and 1x DisplayPort® 1.2a inputs
Panel TypeIPSIPS (AHVA)
Panel ModelM270HAN0
Maximum Brightness350 cd/m2300 cd/m2
Default Color Temperature6500K6500K
Contrast Ratio1000:11000:1
Number of Colors>16.7 Million>16.7 million
View Angles (H/V)178/178178/178
Response Time1ms (MPRT)1ms (OD)
VESA® Mounting Pattern75 x 7575 x 75
Input PowerDC 12v, 3ADC 19v, 3.42A
Typical Power Consumption30 watts29 watts
Standby Power Consumption.5 watts.5 watts
Dimensions (with stand)619mm x 477.5mm x 237.4mm556.4 x 524.2 x 237.6 mm
Dimensions (without stand)619mm x 374.1mm x 64.4mm556.4 x 338.7 x 71.8 mm

You can pick up Monoprice's sleek new Dark Matter 24" and 27" gaming monitors on the Monoprice storefront today, and as an additional accessory, they also offer a Dark Matter gaming keyboard with RGB qualities and other Dark Matter computer accessories.

