Monoprice Releases Dark Matter 24-Inch $199 & 27-Inch $229 Gaming Monitors

Monoprice has launched their Dark Matter gaming monitor line in two sizes, 27 inches and 24 inches, both with varying technology on the two panels located on the back of the monitors.

Monoprice Launches Dark Matter 24-Inch $199 & 27-Inch $229 US Gaming Monitors With High Refresh Rates

Previously, we posted a preview about the 27" model, but could only deal with speculation at that point. Now, they have officially released both sizes and styles on Monoprice's site. The 27 inch Dark Matter monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and rocks a response time of 1 millisecond. Utilizing the VA technology, it offers both a wide color gamut and viewing angles, Adaptive-Sync technology to offer smooth and extreme viewing experiences and extremely active gameplay sessions. The 27" Dark Matter monitor has an MSRP of $229.99.

Monoprice To Release 1440p 180Hz Monitor with IGZO Technology

Monoprice Dark Matter 27" 165 Hz Monitor













The Dark Matter 24" gaming monitor model has a lot of similarities and only a few differences from its 27" model. The monitor showcases the same VA-style panel, but with a 144Hz refresh rate and the same response time as the 27" model. The Dark Matter 24" uses a near 100% sRGB color gamut and extra-large viewing angles to offer a similar experience as the other model. The 24" Dark Matter gaming monitor has an MSRP of $199.99.

Monoprice Dark Matter 24" 144 Hz Monitor













Monoprice's new Dark Matter gaming monitors feature A+ grade panels, are fantastic for varying gaming genres, especially with high-end first-person shooters like Call of Duty. As with all of Monoprice's monitors, they are backed by their "1 Year PixelPerfect™ guarantee."

27" Gaming Monitor 24" Gaming Monitor Model 42771 42770 Display Size 27" 23.5-inch Maximum Resolution 1920x1080p 1920x1080p Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 Refresh Rate 165hz 144hz Video Inputs 1x Display Port, 2x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI® 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, and 1x DisplayPort® 1.2a inputs Panel Type IPS IPS (AHVA) Panel Model M270HAN0 Maximum Brightness 350 cd/m2 300 cd/m2 Default Color Temperature 6500K 6500K Contrast Ratio 1000:1 1000:1 Number of Colors >16.7 Million >16.7 million View Angles (H/V) 178/178 178/178 Response Time 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (OD) VESA® Mounting Pattern 75 x 75 75 x 75 Input Power DC 12v, 3A DC 19v, 3.42A Typical Power Consumption 30 watts 29 watts Standby Power Consumption .5 watts .5 watts Dimensions (with stand) 619mm x 477.5mm x 237.4mm 556.4 x 524.2 x 237.6 mm Dimensions (without stand) 619mm x 374.1mm x 64.4mm 556.4 x 338.7 x 71.8 mm

You can pick up Monoprice's sleek new Dark Matter 24" and 27" gaming monitors on the Monoprice storefront today, and as an additional accessory, they also offer a Dark Matter gaming keyboard with RGB qualities and other Dark Matter computer accessories.