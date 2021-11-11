Monoprice Releases 32″ ZERO-G Curved Gaming Monitor for $279.99 On Sale Now!

Monoprice launches their brand-new 32" Zero-G Curved Gaming Monitor, which is currently on sale for $279.99 ($50 OFF).

Monoprice Unleashes Its 32-Inch Zero-G Monitor Featuring a 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 1500R Curvature & Adaptive-Sync Technology For $329 US (Currently 50% Off For $279.99 US)

The Zero-G Curved Gaming monitor from Monoprice offers a clean and clear 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution with VA panel tech, providing not only amazingly sharp detail but also rich and luscious reproduction of color with amazingly fast response times of 6ms. A native 165Hz refresh rate produces exact and sleek performance while gaming and Adaptive-Sync technology to remove any trace of "choppy gameplay and broken frames.

Monoprice Launches 32-Inch Dark Matter QHD Gaming Display With 165 Hz IPS Panel For $399 US









With a curvature of 1500R, the 32" Zero-G Curved Gaming monitor diminishes strain from the eyes and boosts performance while gaming. Loaded with two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs, along with a single audio output, the Zero-G gaming monitor from Monoprice offers several options for connectivity. Monoprice's new gaming monitor offers the same great A+ grade panel as their previous offerings and is backed by their stellar 1-Year PixelPerfect guarantee.





165HZ REFRESH RATE The 165Hz refresh rate results in smoother gameplay and gives you a competitive edge when playing games at high frame rates. More frames being refreshed on the screen allows for quicker reaction times. ADAPTIVE SYNC Adaptive Sync technology puts an end to choppy gameplay and broken frame rates with fluid, artifact‑free performance at virtually any framerate, including this monitor at its 165Hz maximum. 1500R CURVATURE The curved panel design eliminates reflections at the screen edges and reduces eye strain by decreasing the amount of eye movement needed to see from edge to edge. VESA COMPATIBILITY The stand can be removed to allow access to the 75x75 VESA® mount pattern for use with a wall or desk mount.