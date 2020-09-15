Extremely Rare Deal Discounts AirPods Pro to Just $199, Brand New [Save $50]

Apple's AirPods Pro are available for a stunning low price of just $199 brand new. This is an extremely rare deal and one which we haven't seen before.

If You Ever Wanted AirPods Pro for Lesser Money then Today's Your Lucky Day, Grab a Brand New Pair for Just $199

It really doesn't get better than this. You can grab a brand new pair of AirPods Pro for an extremely low price of just $199. This is not a fluke, the deal is real and you can pay just $199 right now and wait for these earphones to arrive in the next few days.

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

