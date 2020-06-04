Mikami: GhostWire Tokyo Is a Completely New Type of Game, It’s Been in Pre-Production for Years

It's been a long time since we heard anything about GhostWire Tokyo, the intriguing action/adventure game with horror elements announced by Tango GameWorks during Bethesda's E3 2019 press conference. In fact, fans might have been a bit worried about the state of the game given that director Ikumi Nakamura left Tango GameWorks back in September 2019.

Thankfully, in a new interview with IGN, Tango GameWorks Executive Producer Shinji Mikami shared a few new tidbits on GhostWire Tokyo, describing it as a completely new type of game and adding that it's been in pre-production for a few years. However, it seems like everything might be going smoothly now.

GhostWire Tokyo is a completely new type of game so I really hope people look forward to it. We started with the idea that the director Ikumi Nakamura had and the idea that she wanted to make. The initial team started with about five people and we worked on it for six months. We then expanded to 10 people and we worked on it for a few years before we went into full production. This is probably the longest I’ve taken on any game I’ve made in the past. I came on to assist the team around the beginning of 2019.

To clarify exactly how involved Mikami, a legend in the games industry known for Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Devil May Cry, Vanquish and The Evil Within, is with GhostWire Tokyo Tango GameWorks PR shared the following information in the interview.

Mr. Mikami is talking about the GhostWire Tokyo team here, and for projects where he isn't the director he respects the director's opinions and focuses on only assisting the director, so when he says he's "assisting" he's not being humble. However, Mr. Mikami is the executive producer at Tango and has vast experience making games, so he helps the director make the game “more fun for the player."

We're certainly hoping to learn more about GhostWire Tokyo soon. The official blurb does make it sound different from Mikami's previous games.