Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Features an Eight-Core Kyro 495 CPU, Integrated X55 5G Modem, and up to 50 Percent Better Performance

Qualcomm’s focus on bringing its Snapdragon chipsets to Windows 10 notebooks has expanded thanks to the unveiling of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, which shares the same 7nm manufacturing process as its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8cx. The new SoC brings forth a series of upgrades that will help portable notebook users a lot in terms of connectivity, performance, and battery life.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Should Be Able to Deliver up to a Whopping 25 Hours of Battery Life for Windows 10 Notebooks

During the IFA 2020 trade show, Qualcomm decided to share some details concerning the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. Firstly, it houses the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, giving next-generation Windows 10 notebooks access to tons of portability as well as high-speed wireless connectivity. In addition to a 5G modem, Qualcomm has also added Wi-Fi 6 support for the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, allowing users to experience uninterrupted and high-quality streaming sessions coupled with smooth video conferencing.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 features eight Kryo 495 computing cores, along with LPDDR4 memory support at a clock speed of up to 2133MHz. In addition, the new SoC supports both NVMe SSDs and UFS 3.0 storage. Though the processor clock speeds haven’t been shared, or the GPU frequency for that matter, Qualcomm does state that the Snapdragon 8cx can deliver up to 50 percent higher system performance when using Intel's hybrid Core i5 with a 7-watt TDP used as a reference.

In addition, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 supports up to 32MP cameras including 4K HDR technology, and enhances video conferences thanks to its in-house Aqstic technology to suppress echo and noise suppression. Also, on a single USB-C cable, compatible devices will be able to hook up to two separate 4K monitors. As for its release, Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 will power portable Windows 10 machines later this year. Hopefully, the release of the improved chipset will deliver some much-needed competition in the laptop space.

News Source: WinFuture