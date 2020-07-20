The seemingly unending stream of Windows 10 bugs continues as the Redmond software maker has acknowledged a new bug (more of an inconvenience) affecting Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004 while also resolving a previous issue. The company continues to bring fixes to the problems through monthly updates, but new problems keep popping up, as well.

Initially reported with the release of Windows 10 version 2004 on May 27, the Windows maker has finally resolved the Thunderbolt problem that Microsoft and Intel were trying to fix. Here are the details of the problem:

Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock Intel and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues when Windows 10, version 2004 (the Windows 10 May 2020 Update) is used with certain settings and a Thunderbolt dock. On affected devices, you might receive a stop error with a blue screen when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock. Affected Windows 10 devices will have at least one Thunderbolt port, have Kernel DMA Protection enabled and Windows Hypervisor Platform disabled. To verify your Kernel DMA Protection settings, please see How to check if Kernel DMA Protection is enabled. To verify your Windows Hypervisor Platform settings, select Start, type turn windows features on or off and select it. When the Windows Features dialog opens, find the setting for Windows Hypervisor Platform. If it is note checked, then Windows Hypervisor Platform is disabled.

Microsoft had put a compatibility block on devices with affected drivers or firmware from being offered Windows 10 version 2004. The company has now removed the block, resolving the issue through KB4565503. If you weren't able to see the new update before, check in the Windows Update to see if it's available now. (Or, manually download from here)

Windows 10 version 2004 internet connectivity bug acknowledged by Microsoft

After several user reports, the Windows maker has also confirmed an internet connectivity bug where some users are seeing no internet access status when they actually have access to the internet.

Customers are reporting "no internet" access in the Network Connectivity Status Indicator (NCSI) on Windows 10 2004 devices on devices that in fact can ping internet resources or browse web sites with internet browsers. Current situation: Microsoft has known about this issue but haven’t resolved it yet. It is being investigated by Microsoft currently.

Technically not a problem but it can mislead users who are seeing the wrong status. At the moment, it's unclear if Windows 10 version 2004 is the only affected version of the operating system or if older versions are also affected by this bug. We will update this space as soon as Microsoft resolves the issue.