Microsoft Releases Windows 11 Build 22483.1011 to Validate the Servicing Pipeline (Insiders)

Microsoft has released a small Windows 11 cumulative update for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This update doesn't bring any new fixes and is only being released to validate the servicing pipeline, the Windows development team wrote. Today's release brings the build number up to 22483.1011.

Heads up #WindowsInsiders in the Dev Channel! We've released a small cumulative update to help validate the servicing pipeline. This will bring you up to Build 22483.1011. There are no fixes in this update. https://t.co/pfRLST9JRC #AreYouFlightingYet pic.twitter.com/agu6k0zWLR — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) October 22, 2021

Xbox is Reportedly Backing Mainframe Industries’ Ambitious Cloud-Native MMO Project

Microsoft released ISO files for Build 22483 yesterday, along with ISO files for the RTM Build of the final Windows 10 version 21H2.

Windows 11 Build 22483 brought in the following improvements

We’ve added the ability to right-click on either “Recommended” or the “More” button in Start to refresh the items show there.

[ADDED 10/21] Windows Sandbox now works on ARM64 PCs.

It also fixed a number of issues, including the Search bug that was causing it to appear black and now display any content. For more details on Windows 11 Build 22483, check out the earlier coverage.

Microsoft is currently focusing on releasing the final version of Windows 10, naming it the November 2021 Update, version 21H2. Windows 10 version 21H2 is now available for all Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, with the public release expected in the next few weeks.