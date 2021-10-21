Windows 11 Gets Its First Non-Security Update “Preview” – Available Now Through WU

Microsoft has released Windows 11 update KB5006746 (Build 22000.282) as a "Preview" update, bringing several fixes to this brand new operating system. Today's update addresses a massive number of issues in Windows 11. However, we would recommend users to wait until next month's Patch Tuesday update to get all of these fixes on their daily drivers as this update is currently in "preview."

Some of the notable bug fixes include:

Microsoft Begins Preparing the November 2021 Update (Final Windows 10 Version) for Release – RTM Build Confirmed

Fixes the issue that causes some applications to run slower than usual after you upgrade to Windows 11

Updates an issue that prevents the Start menu from working and prevents you from seeing the updated taskbar

Fixes the issue that causes Bluetooth mice and keyboards to respond slower than expected

Addresses an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors

Today's update is available via Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Update or Microsoft Update. Since this is an optional update, you will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and check for this update in the Optional updates area.

Release notes for Windows 11 update KB5006746 "Preview"