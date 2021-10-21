Microsoft Releases New ISOs for Windows 10 Build 19044.1288 and Windows 11 Build 22483

Microsoft has released two new ISOs for its Windows Insiders community today. Windows 10 ISO files for the RTM Build 19044.1288 are now available for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Those in the Dev Channel, on the other hand, can download ISO files for Windows 11 Build 22483, which was released just last night from the active development branch.

Windows Insiders in the Dev and Release Preview Channels testing Windows 11 and Windows 10 November 2021 Update, respectively, can now clean install the latest Builds through these ISO files.

Download Windows 11 and Windows 10 ISO files for Builds 22483 and 19044.1288

The ISO files are available to download from the Windows Insider site. To be able to download them, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download these Windows ISO files through the link in the last step.]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here). Make sure your machine meets the system requirements: Windows 10, Windows 11 Click here to download the ISO files.

Microsoft has finalized the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H2, confirming its final build earlier today. The next version is scheduled for a November release and is expected to be the last and final version of Windows 10. With the introduction of Windows 11 earlier this month, the company will now entirely focus on the development of this new operating system.