First Windows 11 Cumulative Update Drops!

Windows 11 Update KB5006674 is now available for devices running the latest operating system from Microsoft. Today's Windows 11 cumulative update brings the build number up to 22000.258.

The October 2021 mandatory security update focuses on quality improvements and some security updates. The company said that it also "addresses known compatibility issues between some Intel 'Killer' and “SmartByte” networking software and Windows 11 (original release)."

This security Windows 11 update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Addresses known compatibility issues between some Intel “Killer” and “SmartByte” networking software and Windows 11 (original release). Devices with the affected software might drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance and other issues for protocols based on UDP. For example, some websites might load slower than others on the affected devices, which might cause videos to stream slower in certain resolutions. VPN solutions based on UDP might also be slower. Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

Microsoft is also releasing Windows 11 servicing stack update 22000.190, with the following release note:

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

The first Windows 11 cumulative update is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

