Microsoft Flight Simulator Modders Adds Mario Kart 8 Tracks to the Game
A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder added Mario Kart 8 tracks to the game, and the results are unsurprisingly hilarious.
Illogicoma recently added some Mario Kart 8 tracks to the latest entry in the series by Microsoft and the results are not as bad one may think, although the mod is in a very rough state. With a little bit more work, however, this mod may turn into something incredibly fun.
So anyway I thought mario kart 8 tracks would also be fun when you play them in flight simulator so I put mario kart 8 tracks in flight simulator and played them and it was true. pic.twitter.com/Gbn5kRfg92
— Illogicoma (@Illogicoma) August 29, 2021
You can check out the Microsoft Flight Simulator Mario Kart mod right below.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review of last year's PC release.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. Never a proponent of realism, it simply works here thanks to thousands of handcrafted buildings, as well as certain exceptionally detailed cities, planes and airports, giving you something that is a sheer joy to explore. This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. Once you're past the learning curve and the full functions of the planes are at your disposal, there's little that can be said other than this as close to perfect as could be hoped. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future.
