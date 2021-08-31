Microsoft Flight Simulator Modders Adds Mario Kart 8 Tracks to the Game

A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder added Mario Kart 8 tracks to the game, and the results are unsurprisingly hilarious.

Illogicoma recently added some Mario Kart 8 tracks to the latest entry in the series by Microsoft and the results are not as bad one may think, although the mod is in a very rough state. With a little bit more work, however, this mod may turn into something incredibly fun.

So anyway I thought mario kart 8 tracks would also be fun when you play them in flight simulator so I put mario kart 8 tracks in flight simulator and played them and it was true. pic.twitter.com/Gbn5kRfg92 — Illogicoma (@Illogicoma) August 29, 2021

You can check out the Microsoft Flight Simulator Mario Kart mod right below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Chris' review of last year's PC release.