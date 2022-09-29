Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada Update Adds New Landmarks (No, They Aren’t Just Trees)

The stereotype of Canada is that it’s just a vast expanse of trees and snow. And more snow. And perhaps even a little more snow. But that’s not true! People actually live here and we have our own landmarks and everything! Don’t believe me? Check out Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 11, which focuses on new points of interest from coast to coast. A dozen cities and five airports have had new hand-crafted details added, and you can buzz over landmarks from the Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse in the East to the BC Legislature in the West. Check out a trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada update, below.
Some slightly odd choices for landmarks, but as a Winnipegger, I appreciate that they actually paid some attention to the middle and northern parts of the country (most things that focus on Canada ignores anything outside of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver). Here’s a full list of the new sights included in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada update…
TIN Detailed Cities
- Halifax
- Sherbrooke
- Abbotsford
- Saskatoon
- Toronto
- Montreal
- Regina
- Calgary
- Victoria
- St. Catharines
- Laval
- Vancouver
POIs (Points of Interest)
- Murray MacKay Bridge
- Absolute World
- Alex Fraser Bridge
- Alexandra Bridge
- Ambassador Bridge
- Angus L. Macdonald Bridge
- Banff Springs Hotel
- Basilica of Notre Dame du Cap
- Big Nickel, Sudbury, ON
- Biodome
- Bishop’s Falls Trestle Bridge
- Bloedel Conservatory
- Burrard Street Bridge
- Burton Bridge
- Cabot Tower Canada
- Cambridge Bay Radar Station
- Canadian High Arctic Research Station
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights
- Cape Bonavista Lighthouse
- Cape Enrage Lighthouse
- Cape Forchu Lighthouse
- Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site
- Cardston Alberta Temple
- Carleton Martello Tower
- Chateau Frontenac
- Chateau Lake Louise
- Citadel Hill (Fort George)
- Cloudraker Skybridge
- Columbia Icefield Skywalk
- Commonwealth Stadium
- Confederation Bridge
- Craigdarroch Castle
- David Dunlap Observatory
- Deh Cho Bridge, Northwest Territories
- Diavik Diamond Mine
- Esplanade Riel Bridge
- Figgaurd Lighthouse
- First Nations University of Canada
- Fogo Island Inn
- Fortress of Louisbourg
- Georges Island National Historic Site (POI+ additional lighthouse)
- Great Wolf Lodge
- Green Island Lighthouse
- Habitat 67
- Hartland Covered Bridge
- Hatley Park National Historic Site
- Haut-fond Prince Light
- Hell’s Gate Airtram
- Inco Superstack
- Jacques Cartier Bridge
- L’Anse aux Meadows
- Legislative Assembly of British Columbia
- Lethbridge Viaduct
- Lions Gate Bridge
- Maugher Beach Lighthouse
- Maxville Water Tower
- Montmorency Falls Suspension Bridge
- Montreal Biosphere
- Mount Royal Cross
- Ocean Science Centre
- Olympic Stadium
- Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
- Parliament of Canada, House of Commons
- Parliament of Canada, Peace Tower
- Parliament of Canada, East Block
- Peace Bridge
- Peggy’s Point Lighthouse
- Pierre-Laporte Bridge
- Pinawa Dam Provincial Park
- Playground of the Gods
- Point Abino Light
- Prince of Wales Hotel
- Prince of Wales Tower National Historic Site
- Québec Bridge
- R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant
- Regina Legislature Building
- Rogers Place
- S.S. Klondike National Historic Site
- Saint Jude’s Anglican Cathedral
- Samuel de Champlain Bridge
- Seal Island Bridge
- Skylon Tower
- Spirit Catcher Sculpture
- St. Thomas’ Anglican Church
- The Centre of Canada
- The One, Toronto
- Thousand Islands Bridge
- Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site of Canada
- World’s Largest Axe
Airports
- CYBD – Bella Coola Airport
- CYCG – Castlegar Airport
- CYDA – Dawson City Airport
- CYDF – Deer Lake Airport
- CYFB – Iqaluit International Airport
9 Exciting Missions
- Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)
- Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)
- Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto)
Microsoft Flight Simulator can be played on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The Canada World Update is available to download now.
