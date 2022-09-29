Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada Update Adds New Landmarks (No, They Aren’t Just Trees)

The stereotype of Canada is that it’s just a vast expanse of trees and snow. And more snow. And perhaps even a little more snow. But that’s not true! People actually live here and we have our own landmarks and everything! Don’t believe me? Check out Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update 11, which focuses on new points of interest from coast to coast. A dozen cities and five airports have had new hand-crafted details added, and you can buzz over landmarks from the Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse in the East to the BC Legislature in the West. Check out a trailer for the Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada update, below.

Some slightly odd choices for landmarks, but as a Winnipegger, I appreciate that they actually paid some attention to the middle and northern parts of the country (most things that focus on Canada ignores anything outside of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver). Here’s a full list of the new sights included in the Microsoft Flight Simulator Canada update…

TIN Detailed Cities

Halifax

Sherbrooke

Abbotsford

Saskatoon

Toronto

Montreal

Regina

Calgary

Victoria

St. Catharines

Laval

Vancouver

POIs (Points of Interest)

Murray MacKay Bridge

Absolute World

Alex Fraser Bridge

Alexandra Bridge

Ambassador Bridge

Angus L. Macdonald Bridge

Banff Springs Hotel

Basilica of Notre Dame du Cap

Big Nickel, Sudbury, ON

Biodome

Bishop’s Falls Trestle Bridge

Bloedel Conservatory

Burrard Street Bridge

Burton Bridge

Cabot Tower Canada

Cambridge Bay Radar Station

Canadian High Arctic Research Station

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Cape Bonavista Lighthouse

Cape Enrage Lighthouse

Cape Forchu Lighthouse

Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site

Cardston Alberta Temple

Carleton Martello Tower

Chateau Frontenac

Chateau Lake Louise

Citadel Hill (Fort George)

Cloudraker Skybridge

Columbia Icefield Skywalk

Commonwealth Stadium

Confederation Bridge

Craigdarroch Castle

David Dunlap Observatory

Deh Cho Bridge, Northwest Territories

Diavik Diamond Mine

Esplanade Riel Bridge

Figgaurd Lighthouse

First Nations University of Canada

Fogo Island Inn

Fortress of Louisbourg

Georges Island National Historic Site (POI+ additional lighthouse)

Great Wolf Lodge

Green Island Lighthouse

Habitat 67

Hartland Covered Bridge

Hatley Park National Historic Site

Haut-fond Prince Light

Hell’s Gate Airtram

Inco Superstack

Jacques Cartier Bridge

L’Anse aux Meadows

Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Lethbridge Viaduct

Lions Gate Bridge

Maugher Beach Lighthouse

Maxville Water Tower

Montmorency Falls Suspension Bridge

Montreal Biosphere

Mount Royal Cross

Ocean Science Centre

Olympic Stadium

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church

Parliament of Canada, House of Commons

Parliament of Canada, Peace Tower

Parliament of Canada, East Block

Peace Bridge

Peggy’s Point Lighthouse

Pierre-Laporte Bridge

Pinawa Dam Provincial Park

Playground of the Gods

Point Abino Light

Prince of Wales Hotel

Prince of Wales Tower National Historic Site

Québec Bridge

R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

Regina Legislature Building

Rogers Place

S.S. Klondike National Historic Site

Saint Jude’s Anglican Cathedral

Samuel de Champlain Bridge

Seal Island Bridge

Skylon Tower

Spirit Catcher Sculpture

St. Thomas’ Anglican Church

The Centre of Canada

The One, Toronto

Thousand Islands Bridge

Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site of Canada

World’s Largest Axe

Airports

CYBD – Bella Coola Airport

CYCG – Castlegar Airport

CYDA – Dawson City Airport

CYDF – Deer Lake Airport

CYFB – Iqaluit International Airport

9 Exciting Missions

Three bush trips (Vancouver Island, Newfoundland, and the Canadian Rockies)

Three landing challenges (Castlegar, Barkerville, and Calgary)

Three discovery flights (Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto)

Microsoft Flight Simulator can be played on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The Canada World Update is available to download now.