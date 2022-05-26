Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat 7 Have Top Gun: Maverick Content Available Now

It’s almost time to enter the Danger Zone all over again, as Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters tomorrow, and the two biggest flying games on the market, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, both have Top Gun content to check out. Let’s start with the Microsoft Flight Sim update, which is free, and adds Top Gun livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, new training missions and challenges, and more. You can check out a trailer and rundown of the content, below.

A “Top Gun: Maverick” livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.

Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.

Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.

A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.

A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.

A mission to roar into the stratosphere.

Meanwhile, Ace Combat 7’s Top Gun content will set you back $20, and includes four new aircraft, callsigns, and the ability to rock out to Danger Zone while cruising. Check out a trailer and a rundown of the new content, below.

New playable aircraft F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick (The Boeing Company)

F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick (Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation)

5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick

Dark Star Emblems & Callsigns 10 Emblems, including Maverick, Hangman, Payback, Rooster, and Bob, along with two logos from the film.

12 Callsigns, including Goose, Cougar and more. Music based on classic tracks for multiplayer mode “Top Gun Anthem”

“Danger Zone”

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S and Ace Combat 7 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Top Gun DLC is available now for both games. Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on Friday (May 27).