Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat 7 Have Top Gun: Maverick Content Available Now
It’s almost time to enter the Danger Zone all over again, as Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters tomorrow, and the two biggest flying games on the market, Microsoft Flight Simulator and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, both have Top Gun content to check out. Let’s start with the Microsoft Flight Sim update, which is free, and adds Top Gun livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet, new training missions and challenges, and more. You can check out a trailer and rundown of the content, below.
- A “Top Gun: Maverick” livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
- Three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow you to master radical flight maneuvers including unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed maneuvering through complex terrain.
- Five high-speed, low-level challenges that require utmost skill to navigate just above mountains and traverse through canyons.
- A carrier deck landing challenge, one of the most demanding operations in the world of military aviation.
- A never-before-unveiled hypersonic aircraft that can attain speeds of Mach 10 and altitudes greater than 150,000 feet above sea level.
- A mission to roar into the stratosphere.
Meanwhile, Ace Combat 7’s Top Gun content will set you back $20, and includes four new aircraft, callsigns, and the ability to rock out to Danger Zone while cruising. Check out a trailer and a rundown of the new content, below.
New playable aircraft
- F/A-18E Super Hornet | Top Gun: Maverick (The Boeing Company)
- F-14A Tomcat | Top Gun: Maverick (Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation)
- 5th Gen Fighter | Top Gun: Maverick
- Dark Star
Emblems & Callsigns
- 10 Emblems, including Maverick, Hangman, Payback, Rooster, and Bob, along with two logos from the film.
- 12 Callsigns, including Goose, Cougar and more.
Music based on classic tracks for multiplayer mode
- “Top Gun Anthem”
- “Danger Zone”
Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S and Ace Combat 7 is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Top Gun DLC is available now for both games. Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on Friday (May 27).
