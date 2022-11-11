Menu
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Update Finally Adds Helicopters and More Today

Nathan Birch
Nov 11, 2022, 03:05 PM EST
Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise turns 40 (yes, 40) this month, and the latest entry in the series is celebrating the milestone with a big update. The Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition update adds a wide variety of much-requested features, including the debut of helicopters and gliders, new historical aircraft, returning classic missions, and more. You can check out a trailer for the 40th Anniversary Edition, below.

Here's a bit more detail regarding the 40th Anniversary Edition update...

“Among the many features included in this update is a true-to-life airliner, the Airbus A310-300, rendered with stunning accuracy. The 40th Anniversary Edition also features, for the first time since the platform’s 2006 release, helicopters and gliders that perform with amazing life-like realism.

We’re also introducing seven renowned historical aircraft: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose,” the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.

We have also added four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. It is an incredibly exciting update celebrating aviation history, introducing significant technical advancements in flight dynamics and simulation, and featuring two new types of aircraft (gliders and helicopters) — all to delight our community and showcase the beauty and the thrill of flight!”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary new content:

  • 1 true-to-life Airbus A310 airliner
  • 2 helicopters and 14 heliports
  • 2 gliders and 15 glider airports
  • 7 famous historical aircraft including the Hughes H-4 Hercules (also known as the Spruce Goose)
  • 4 classic commercial airports
  • 24 classic missions from the franchise’s past

As the name implies, the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition isn’t just a free update, it’s a new way to buy the game. There are multiple versions of the 40th Anniversary Edition, including $60 standard, $90 Deluxe, and $120 Premium Deluxe packages. Here’s what’s included in each…

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is available today on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

