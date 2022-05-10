Microsoft Flight Simulator Enters the Danger Zone with Top Gun: Maverick DLC This Month

I hope you feel the need for speed, because Microsoft Flight Simulator is finally getting its Top Gun: Maverick tie-in expansion this month! The Top Gun content was originally supposed to launch back in 2021, but as the movie was delayed, so was the DLC. Well, Top Gun: Maverick is now hitting movie theaters later this month, so that means it’s time for Flight Sim players to enter the Danger Zone as well.

Attention flight simmers! This is your captain speaking The Top Gun: Maverick experience is taking off 5/25 in Microsoft Flight Simulator! Don't have your own call sign yet? Create one today! https://t.co/HbJBpVgIPD pic.twitter.com/3i7Chp336l — Xbox (@Xbox) May 9, 2022

It isn’t entirely clear at this juncture what’s actually included in the Top Gun: Maverick expansion, with Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio merely promising that players will get to “experience first-hand what it’s like to be a U.S. Navy Top Gun.” Obviously, we’re going to get aircraft from the movie, but could we also get challenges and other content from the franchise? Will the likeness of Tom Cruise and other Top Gun stars pop up? We’ll have to wait and see – in the meantime, Microsoft has set up a website that will let you create your own Top Gun call sign.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Microsoft Flight Simulator has continued to roll out various “World Updates,” that add new more detailed landmarks to various parts of the globe. The Spanish Iberian Peninsula is the latest area to get updated. Meanwhile, DLSS and FSR 2.0 support is also on the way. As for Top Gun: Maverick, here’s the movie’s official blurb…

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The Top Gun: Maverick DLC drops on May 25. Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 27.