Microsoft has been working fast on its Edge browser to offer native support for Apple M1. The product has been making its way through different Insider channels. You can now download "your Microsoft Edge Insider channel of choice with native macOS ARM64 support," the company tweeted.

Starting today, you can download your Microsoft Edge Insider channel of choice with native macOS ARM64 support! Head to our Insider website to download Canary, Dev, or Beta to see how it runs, and let us know what you think. 💪 https://t.co/GkOtE8JaCi https://t.co/4XGdzcE31d — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 15, 2021

Until now, it was only available for developers through the Canary Channel, but now the ARM64 version of the browser is also available in the Beta Channel. If you are running Apple's latest M1 powered Macs, you can download the optimized version of Microsoft Edge with native support for the Apple M1 chip in the Canary, Dev, and Beta channels.

This release is coming only two weeks after the availability on the Dev Channel. With this support coming to the Beta Channel, it is likely we are very close to a public release of Microsoft Edge with native support for macOS ARM64 devices.

You can download the beta version of Edge with M1 support from here.