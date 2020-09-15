Microsoft recently released Windows update KB4576754 replacing its old Edge browser with the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. The company is now reportedly re-releasing the update, carrying support for the latest May 2020 Update, version 2004 of the operating system.

The infamous KB4576754 wasn't loved by everyone since it's a mandatory update, removes the legacy Edge browser, and force-installs the new version of the browser. In Microsoft's defense, it's the company's prerogative to have the latest versions of its apps on its OS, but then users have always expected and demanded some room for choice when using Windows unlike the more-restricted macOS.

"Microsoft has released a new Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge," Microsoft said in its original release notes for KB4576754. "This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms."

The update is being installed on Windows 10 versions 2004, 1909, 1903, and 1809 for Home, Pro, Education, and Enterprise editions.

Update for the new Microsoft Edge includes the following improvements:

Start menu pins, tiles, and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.

Taskbar pins and shortcuts for the current version of Microsoft Edge will migrate to the new Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar. If the current version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced.

The new Microsoft Edge will add a shortcut to the desktop. If the current version of Microsoft Edge already has a shortcut, it will be replaced.

By default, most protocols that Microsoft Edge handles will be migrated to the new Microsoft Edge.

The current version of Microsoft Edge will be hidden from UX surfaces in the OS. This includes settings, applications, and any file or protocol support dialog boxes.

Trying to start the current version of Microsoft Edge will redirect to the new Microsoft Edge.

The First Run Experience (FRE) will auto-launch the first time that a device restarts after the new Microsoft Edge is installed. This does not occur on devices joined to a Domain, Active Directory, Azure AD or on Windows 10 Enterprise and Surface Hub Editions.

Data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge (such as passwords, favorites, open tabs) will be available in the new Microsoft Edge.

The new Microsoft Edge does not support the removal of this update.

