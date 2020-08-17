Microsoft launched the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser earlier in 2020. However, the Windows maker has continued to support the legacy version. Microsoft has now said that the older browser's time is over and its support will officially end next year.

The company said that since its release, millions of users have upgraded to the new Microsoft Edge, adding that new devices and future Windows feature updates (starting with Windows 10, version 20H2) will contain the new browser. This means it is time to let go of Microsoft Edge Legacy.

Nearly two years ago, we started working on the new Microsoft Edge, listening to our customers’ needs for world-class compatibility (including legacy app support), security, privacy, easy and unified manageability, and productivity. The result is a whole new Microsoft Edge from the inside out: a browser built on the Chromium open source engine with the latest in Microsoft enterprise capabilities. Now that we’ve shipped the new Microsoft Edge, and upgraded most of our Windows 10 customers to the new browser, we’re ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021.

Microsoft Edge Legacy isn't the only app that would stop being supported next year. On November 30, Microsoft Teams web app will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11, followed by Edge Legacy expiring on March 9, 2021. In August, the remaining M365 apps and services will also stop supporting IE11.

"Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today," today's announcement reads. "Since then, open web standards and newer browsers - like the new Microsoft Edge - have enabled better, more innovative online experiences."

Microsoft, however, did add that IE 11 isn’t going away and that "customers’ own legacy IE 11 apps and investments will continue to work." For more details, check out this Tech Community article.

Via: MSPU