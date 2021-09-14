Microsoft Doesn’t Plan on Officially Supporting Windows 11 on M1 Macs

Microsoft has confirmed that running Windows 11 on Apple's M1 Macs isn't a supported scenario. This shouldn't come as a shock because the Windows maker never really promised that, and even without official support, Parallels has offered support to run the upcoming Windows 11 on M1 devices using the Insider builds.

The confirmation comes through a statement given to The Register by a Microsoft spokesperson when asked about running Windows 11 on an M1 Mac using Parallels. Parallels announced Parallels Desktop 17 last month with support for Windows 11.

While Microsoft officially calls it an unsupported scenario, Parallels has so far managed to run Windows 11 on M1 Macs not only successfully but has also managed to address any compatibility issues that have appeared so far. It could get tricky with more complex issues, but so far, Microsoft's lack of help doesn't seem to be a problem.

Windows 11 releasing soon for the public

Microsoft is planning on making its upcoming desktop operating system available for the public on October 5. Since this will be a phased rollout, it will take the company several months to offer the new operating system to every eligible device.

The Windows maker recently revised its controversial minimum system requirements to run Windows 11 to add some more chips in the mix. However, many users remain concerned that this isn't a user-centered decision, and the significantly updated hardware requirements have been set to push PC sales. While Microsoft made several concessions with the release of Windows 10, it is unlikely that the company will ease up on these requirements, especially since it insists these specs have been set to offer users a modern, secure experience of Windows.