Download Windows 11 ISO Files for the Latest Build 22454

We are a little less than a month away from the official release date of Windows 11, which means the new operating system is just about ready for the public. If you have been looking forward to clean install Windows 11 on your devices, Microsoft has dropped fresh ISO files for the very latest Build 22454 that was released last night.

Since Windows 11 Build 22454 is only available for Insiders in the Dev Channel, the ISOs are also only accessible for Windows Insiders signed up with Dev Channel through the Downloads page. You will notice a new OOBE (out of box experience) that Microsoft says has been "designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you first turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time."

Microsoft Says Windows 11 PCs Will Get A Nice Performance Boost Thanks To CPU, Memory, & Storage Optimizations

New ISOs are now available for Windows Insider build 22454 in the Dev Channel! Access them here: https://t.co/AAO6d79ssW pic.twitter.com/4ns4Rz8QXp — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) September 10, 2021

Download Windows 11 ISO files for Build 22454

ISO files are now available for Windows 11 Build 22454 for Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who are now getting new builds from the active development branch (RS_PRERELEASE).

To be able to download Windows 11 ISOs, you will need to follow these steps to get yourself enrolled in the Windows Insider Program. [Windows Insiders can directly download Windows 11 ISO files]

Sign up for the Windows Insider Program (click here).

Make sure your machine meets the updated Windows 11 system requirements.

Click here to download the ISO files.

Microsoft is also concurrently working on the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H2. While Windows 11 begins releasing on October 5, Windows 10 version 21H2 is also likely to follow it at the end of October.