Microsoft Opening Up Windows 11 for Older PCs, But with a Caveat

Microsoft seems to be willing to offer its next-generation Windows 11 to devices that it earlier said couldn't run the new operating system. However, this comes with a big caveat - signing a waiver that frees Microsoft of whatever may happen to your devices...

Windows 11 is going to be released to the public on October 5. But since its initial introduction back in June, the dramatically increased minimum system requirements have irked many Windows enthusiasts who would like to run this new desktop OS without having to buy new machines.

Windows maker had released a PC Health Check app to help users see if their devices can successfully run Windows 11. However, that app itself made things confusing as even the latest hardware was being flagged as unable to run the new operating system. The company had to then pull the app back, release it only for its Windows Insiders community, and has now re-released this app to the public. Typical Windows story?

Back to running Windows 11 on older hardware

As Microsoft rereleased this PC Health Check app for the public users, many have tested the app and found it still flagging the wrong hardware. But what exactly happens if you try to install Windows 11 on unsupported devices? Folks at The Verge recently saw a new installer message that popped up when trying to install Windows 11 on an older device.

It basically warns the user that the Windows maker or the manufacturer won't be responsible for any damages that may occur due to compatibility issues. The waiver says:

Installing Windows 11 on this PC is not recommended and may result in compatibility issues. If you proceed with installing Windows 11, your PC will no longer be supported and won't be entitled to receive updates. Damages to your PC due to lack of compatibility aren't covered under the manufacturer warranty.

This effectively means if you want to try Windows 11 on an unsupported device, you can do that, but don't expect updates or any official support if things go awry.

