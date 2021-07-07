Microsoft has managed to push everyone to again obsess over its desktop operating system, just a little over five years after releasing Windows 10. Only a week since its non-public release, Windows 11 has attracted both vocal fans and haters, which means it sounds like a repeat of the whole Windows 10 release process...

If you are a fan and upgrade to Windows 11 but then switch to the other side and need to move back to Windows 10, you will officially get 10 days to make that decision and make the move hassle-free. Microsoft writes:

Yes. After you have installed the Windows 11 upgrade, there is a 10-day period where you can move back to Windows 10 while keeping files and data that you brought along with you.

You can still get Windows 10 back after those 10 days, but then you will have to clean install, which is a whole different process requiring you to make a backup of your data and all.

This limitation probably doesn't apply to the Insiders community since they can always just get out of the Windows Insider Program and move back to Windows 10.

The clean installation process isn't that complicated. It is usually the recommended route to get a clean slate for a new operating system, but it is a long process and definitely more complicated than clicking on a couple of buttons to switch back. You can find the clean installation steps over in this earlier guide.

Via: WindowsCentral