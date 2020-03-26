Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Get Significant Camera Update
Xiaomi's 2020 flagships —Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro— just received a significant upgrade (via Gizchina) to its cameras. Mi 10 Pro, in particular, was the top-ranked phone on DxOMark, only to be bested by the Oppo Find X2 Pro earlier this month. After this update, there is a high likelihood of the phone taking back its crown. Let's take a look at what the upgrade has in store for us:
Super video stabilization upgrade
- Super Stabilizer Plus
- Larger format ratio
- Better anti-shake effect
Normal video shooting support zoom
- Supports smooth zoom
- Support Hitchcock shooting
Adjustable parameters for professional mode recording video
- Adjust video recording effects at any time
- Adjustable white balance, focus parameters, shutter time, ISO, EV parameters
8K video movie format
- 8K video recording, textured movie format
- Video playback, one-click 8K screenshot
Video tag function
- Recording video for a long time
- Album with backmarker keyframes
Album video compression
- Lossless image compression
- Easily save 50%+ space
Mi clip – new
- Intelligently analyze video clips and automatically match cool transition music
- Support manual adjustment of subtitles, multiples, titles, and trailers
- VLOG blockbuster, one-click can now create a film
Because the changelog is a direct translation, some of the minor details may have been lost in the process. Nonetheless, it is fairly easy to get a gist of what's in store for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro owners. One of the more interesting additions of this update is support for the Hitchcock Style shooting. It involves dividing action into a series of close-ups which are then shown in succession. You can also shoot 8K video at length, instead of in a few minute bursts. This is a highly-requested feature that will reportedly be a part of Android 11.
As you can see, most of these upgrades are centered around the videography features of the Mi 8 Pro. The phone's Penta-camera setup is quite capable of shooting crystal clear footage, as demonstrated by the video here. Xiaomi says that the update is rolling out now and will be available to users in the coming weeks.