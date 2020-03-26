Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Get Significant Camera Update

Xiaomi's 2020 flagships —Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro— just received a significant upgrade (via Gizchina) to its cameras. Mi 10 Pro, in particular, was the top-ranked phone on DxOMark, only to be bested by the Oppo Find X2 Pro earlier this month. After this update, there is a high likelihood of the phone taking back its crown. Let's take a look at what the upgrade has in store for us:

Super video stabilization upgrade Super Stabilizer Plus

Larger format ratio

Better anti-shake effect Normal video shooting support zoom Supports smooth zoom

Support Hitchcock shooting Adjustable parameters for professional mode recording video Adjust video recording effects at any time

Adjustable white balance, focus parameters, shutter time, ISO, EV parameters 8K video movie format 8K video recording, textured movie format

Video playback, one-click 8K screenshot Video tag function Recording video for a long time

Album with backmarker keyframes Album video compression Lossless image compression

Easily save 50%+ space Mi clip – new Intelligently analyze video clips and automatically match cool transition music

Support manual adjustment of subtitles, multiples, titles, and trailers

VLOG blockbuster, one-click can now create a film

Because the changelog is a direct translation, some of the minor details may have been lost in the process. Nonetheless, it is fairly easy to get a gist of what's in store for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro owners. One of the more interesting additions of this update is support for the Hitchcock Style shooting. It involves dividing action into a series of close-ups which are then shown in succession. You can also shoot 8K video at length, instead of in a few minute bursts. This is a highly-requested feature that will reportedly be a part of Android 11.

Here’s Our First Look at the Mi 10 Pro’s 4K Video Recording Prowess

As you can see, most of these upgrades are centered around the videography features of the Mi 8 Pro. The phone's Penta-camera setup is quite capable of shooting crystal clear footage, as demonstrated by the video here. Xiaomi says that the update is rolling out now and will be available to users in the coming weeks.