Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Get Significant Camera Update

1 hour ago
Xiaomi Mi 10 Sells Out in Just 60 Seconds but Future Batch May Be in Short Supply

Xiaomi's 2020 flagships —Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro— just received a significant upgrade (via Gizchina) to its cameras. Mi 10 Pro, in particular, was the top-ranked phone on DxOMark, only to be bested by the Oppo Find X2 Pro earlier this month. After this update, there is a high likelihood of the phone taking back its crown. Let's take a look at what the upgrade has in store for us:

Super video stabilization upgrade

  • Super Stabilizer Plus
  • Larger format ratio
  • Better anti-shake effect

Normal video shooting support zoom

  • Supports smooth zoom
  • Support Hitchcock shooting

Adjustable parameters for professional mode recording video

  • Adjust video recording effects at any time
  • Adjustable white balance, focus parameters, shutter time, ISO, EV parameters

8K video movie format

  • 8K video recording, textured movie format
  • Video playback, one-click 8K screenshot

Video tag function

  • Recording video for a long time
  • Album with backmarker keyframes

Album video compression

  • Lossless image compression
  • Easily save 50%+ space

Mi clip – new

  • Intelligently analyze video clips and automatically match cool transition music
  • Support manual adjustment of subtitles, multiples, titles, and trailers
  • VLOG blockbuster, one-click can now create a film

Because the changelog is a direct translation, some of the minor details may have been lost in the process. Nonetheless, it is fairly easy to get a gist of what's in store for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro owners. One of the more interesting additions of this update is support for the Hitchcock Style shooting. It involves dividing action into a series of close-ups which are then shown in succession. You can also shoot 8K video at length, instead of in a few minute bursts. This is a highly-requested feature that will reportedly be a part of Android 11.

Here’s Our First Look at the Mi 10 Pro’s 4K Video Recording Prowess

As you can see, most of these upgrades are centered around the videography features of the Mi 8 Pro. The phone's Penta-camera setup is quite capable of shooting crystal clear footage, as demonstrated by the video here. Xiaomi says that the update is rolling out now and will be available to users in the coming weeks.

