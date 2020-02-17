Here’s Our First Look at the Mi 10 Pro’s 4K Video Recording Prowess

Xiaomi's 2020 flagships —the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro— pack formidable camera hardware. The Mi 10 Pro even managed to dethrone the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G in its DxOMark listing as the best camera smartphone. It has five cameras sensors, one more than that on the Mate 30 Pro 5G. So it should automatically perform better, right? Not quite. A camera is only as good as the person operating it. That's why Xiaomi handed over a Mi 10 Pro unit to the filmmaker and photographer Luis Guanzon, who then went on to shoot this amazing 4K video with it. Take a look at it here:

Using a variety of scenes, the video tries to showcase the Mi 10 Pro's camera prowess under different environments. In the beginning, we can see how it captures large inanimate objects such as buildings and landscapes, followed by a more street-level perspective. It also briefly showcases the devices' camera performance under a variety of lighting conditions ranging from natural to artificial. Finally, even its low-light chops are highlighted towards the end of the video.

Bear in mind that the video was uploaded to YouTube, so there is a hefty amount of compression involved. Prima Facie, the video looks good, but it's best if we reserve judgment until after the device is released. Furthermore, since this is a professionally shot video, one has to take into account the use of equipment such as gimbals, stands, and the likes. The Mi 10 Pro's video quality will probably degrade a little under real-world conditions where one is holding the phone with their hands, as is demonstrated by DxOMark's video test.

All things considered, the Mi 10 Pro is shaping up to be one of the better flagships of 2020. It'll be interesting to see how it stands against the Galaxy S20 series and other Chinese offerings such as the Oppo Find X2.