Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Now Official: Features, Specs, Price, Release Date

Being only the second Snapdragon 865-fueled smartphone series in the world after Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro offer impressive internal specs while costing less than the competition. Let us talk more about them in detail and see how they can make a mark in the industry.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Hardware Specifications

As stated above, both models are powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest SoC. Both handsets also offer 8GB of LPDDR5 of RAM for their base versions, with the top-tier variants featuring a whopping 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. Coming to the storage, the regular Mi 10 offers two variants; a 128GB one and a 256GB of UFS 3.0 flash memory. The Mi 10 Pro comes with 256GB of onboard storage for the base version, followed by 512GB of storage for the decked out model. As it is with nearly every Xiaomi flagship, they don’t ship with a microSD card slot. Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro also feature a rather large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sample rate.

Xiaomi’s POCO X2 Lacks a Snapdragon 865 as It Would Take Away the Competitive Factor, Says Company Executive

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Camera Details

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are incorporated with a primary quad-camera setup, with the main sensor being a Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP one. While both of them support 8K video recording at 30FPS, there are some differences in the other sensors, with the details given below.

Mi 10 - 13MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro shooter, 20MP selfie

Mi 10 Pro - 12MP portrait lens, 8MP long telephoto lens with 10x zoom, 50x digital zoom, 20MP ultrawide sensor, 20MP selfie

The Mi 10 doesn’t offer the most wholesome solution to customers, given that it’s a flagship, so if you want proper imaging prowess, the Mi 10 Pro will be your best bet.

Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei Band Together to Develop Play Store Alternative

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Battery and Charging Specifications

Surprisingly, the Mi 10 features a bigger 4780mAh battery, while the Mi 10 Pro gets a slightly smaller 4500mAh cell underneath its premium hood. Regardless of which model you purchase, both of them provide support for 30W wireless charging, coupled with 10W reverse wireless charging. The only difference is that the Mi 10 gets 30W fast wired charging support, while the Mi 10 Pro takes that wattage up to 50W.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Software

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will both run Android 10 right off the bat, with MIUI 11 running on top.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Other Features

The Mi 10’s peak brightness can reach 1120 nits, while the Mi 10 Pro can offer up to 1200 nits. Both handsets also sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor, but there’s no Face ID-like option for customers. Instead, you’ll need to rely on software-based facial recognition, which isn’t accurate or safe, but it will be fast, so be wary of that before making your purchase. Both smartphones also have a 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 will start from CNY 3999 (approximately $575) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory variant will be offered at CNY 4299 (approximately $615). The top-tier model, which sports 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by CNY 4699 (approximately $675). The Mi 10 Pro is more costly, as expected, with a starting price of CNY 4999 (approximately $715) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost CNY 5499 (approximately $780), while the decked out 12GB RAM and 512GB version is priced at CNY 5999 (approximately 860).

So what do you think of the latest specifications and pricing? Do they sound highly competitive? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.