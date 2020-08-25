McCaffrey: Next-Gen XSX and PS5 Games Are Being Held Back by Current-Gen Consoles, Multiple Sources Say

Upcoming next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5 titles are being held back by the current-gen consoles, multiple sources have told IGN’s Ryan McCaffrey.

The IGN editor took to Twitter overnight to express his thoughts on the matter. As various sources have already claimed, the aged hardware inside the PS4 and Xbox One is preventing developers from showing what’s really possible on the next-gen hardware inside Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PS5.

“I was wrong to drink the "current-gen won't hold next-gen back" Kool-Aid”, McCaffrey said. “I've talked to enough people now. It might make sense for some games, but not AAA, system-seller kinds of big-budget productions.”

He added, “cut bait on the old hardware. I wanna see what the new stuff can do.”

Reputable insider Shinobi also chimed in on the matter, saying that games will always be developed with the lowest common denominator – an issue that several developers already addressed over the past few months.

Games will always be developed with the lowest common denominator. I hate to even approach it negatively, because it's not honestly. Cross-gen games are fine, but if you want the same experience across the board including lower SKU, you have to design around that feature set. — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) August 24, 2020

“I would be shocked if most third party developers would not just develop their games for the lowest common denominator”, Ori developer, Thomas Mahler, said back in June of this year. “I mean, there's literally 0 chance that levels will get changed just because the PS5 can load them faster, simply because it's way too expensive and work intensive to do that.”

With Sony stating that some experiences are only possible on its PS5 hardware, McCaffrey is most likely referring to Microsoft’s statement that cross-gen releases won’t hold back the next-gen experiences.

As covered earlier this month, multiple developers have reportedly said that scaling back cross-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X games for current-gen hardware is rather difficult. As a matter of fact, it is said that developers don’t want to develop their titles for the aged hardware any longer.

“Nobody wants to develop for an under-powered Jaguar CPU any longer”, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman said earlier this month. “I've spoken with enough developers to know how painful the process is at this point. Leave Xbox One and PS4 behind.”

