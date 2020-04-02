Raw Power Difference Between PS5 and XSX Won’t Make That Much of a Difference for Multiplatform Titles, Quantum League Dev Believes

The raw power difference between Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X won’t be that much of a deal for developers building multiplatform titles for the next-gen consoles, according to a certain lead game designer.

Now that both Sony and Microsoft’s have revealed the specifications of their next-gen lineup, it’s clear that, on paper, the Xbox Series X has the edge when it comes to graphics horsepower. Our very own Usman Pirzada performed his own technical analysis of the graphics capabilities of both consoles, and the results are quite interesting to say the least. While the PS5 uses a variable clock rate to achieve 10.3 TFLOPs, the Xbox Series X uses a static clock rate figure to reach its sustained performance.

Phil Spencer: Despite Sony’s Impressive PS5 SSD and 3D Audio Tech, We’re Even More Confident About the XSX

Over the past few weeks, several developers have chipped in on the power difference between both consoles, and now lead game designer on the upcoming Quantum League, Balthazar Auger, has shared his thoughts on the matter. Speaking to GamingBolt, Auger said that he believes that the power difference will mostly be noticeable for Xbox exclusives as developers working on multiplatform titles will be bound to the lowest common denominator. According to the designer, it’s likely that the power difference between PS5 and Xbox Series X will only result in higher resolutions and more stable framerates for multiplatform titles.

“I think it will mostly matter to Xbox-exclusive titles, which will be able to be programmed to get every drop of extra juice from the machine,” Auger said. “It may also buy the new console a longer generation cycle. However, all developers building multi-platform titles are bound by the lowest-spec target hardware, so the only advantage I can imagine there would be stabler framerates on higher-end resolutions for the Xbox Series X.”

We guess there’s much to be said about this reasoning but we would like to hear your thoughts on this. Hit the comments below.

As covered earlier today, Xbox head Phil Spencer expressed to be even more confident about the choices that have been made for the Xbox platform, following the PS5 technical deep-dive from the console's lead architect, Mark Cerny.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are slated for a Holiday 2020 release.