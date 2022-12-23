Max Payne With RTX Looks Incredible In Brand New Screenshots

The release of Portal RTX allowed users to start working on other remasters using RTX Remix. Among these projects is Max Payne With RTX, which is coming along great, judging from some new screenshots shared online.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on Twitter by the project's developer @Acoulte93, showcase the amazing lighting improvements featured in the project. Sadly, developers still haven't gotten access to the AI Texture Super Resolution tool, so the textures haven't been improved yet, but even with the old ones, there's no denying that the project is looking impressive.

Here's a few more for the evening pic.twitter.com/r5bYLr84lY — Alex (@Acoulte93) December 23, 2022

While work continues on Max Payne With RTX, Remedy Entertainment, the developer behind the Alan Wake series and Control, is currently working on remakes of the first and second entries in the series by Rockstar Games. The two games will be merged into a single game and will be powered by the studio's proprietary Northlight game engine. The remake will release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

