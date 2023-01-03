RTX Remix Early Access Coming Soon; Omniverse Expands with Generative AI Tools, Blender Enhancements and More

During its CES 2023 GeForce Beyond keynote, NVIDIA confirmed that RTX Remix, the free RTX powered modding platform for classic PC games, will enter early access soon. Modders have been hacking the files from Portal RTX into older PC games and were hoping to get a concrete release date today.

However, NVIDIA did share several announcements for its Omniverse creation platform, which is tightly integrated into RTX Remix. Firstly, Omniverse users can now access thousands of free new 3D assets, including those from a USD (Universal Scene Description) version of the NVIDIA RTX Winter World Minecraft experience.

Secondly, a whole suite of generative AI tools is available to creators.

Audio2Face automatically generates realistic facial expressions from an audio file;

Audio2Gesture lets AI generate realistic upper body movement animations from an audio file;

Audio2Emotion lets AI generate realistic emotions, ranging from sadness to happiness, from an audio file.

Move.AI’s Omniverse extension enables video-to-animation.

Lumirithmic generates 3D mesh for heads from facial scans.

Elevate3D generates photorealistic 3D visualizations of products from 360-degree video recordings.

On top of those, NVIDIA added the so-called AI ToyBox of experimental tools. This is a range of extensions that include GET3D, an Omniverse extension that generates trainable 3D models from 2D images, letting developers use their datasets to create models for 3D worlds quickly. With the GANverse3D Extension, creators could turn a single image of a car into a fully drivable 3D asset rendered with lights, physics, and PBR materials. With the AI Animal Explorer Extension, it's possible to create unique 3D animal shapes with the help of generative AI models to mix and match a variety of animal parts and then synthesize them into a detailed mesh.

A Blender Alpha release is now available through the Omniverse launcher platform, allowing users to repair geometry, generate automatic UVs and decimate high-resolution CAD data to more usable polycounts. NVIDIA Canvas is also coming soon to the Omniverse launcher, featuring new capabilities that enable the creation of 360-degree landscapes with simple brushstrokes and the assistance of AI. NVIDIA also got GIGABYTE and AORUS laptops to be the first in 2023 to launch with the Omniverse launcher preinstalled.

These tools should enable Omniverse creators and RTX Remix modders to unleash their creative potential. NVIDIA already provided RTX Remix early access to the original creators of the Portal: Prelude fan-made prequel, which should be updated with RTX features.