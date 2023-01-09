RTX Remix Early Showcases Greatly Boost Visuals of Morrowind, Half-Life 2, and WoW

While RTX Remix is not yet available to the public, modders continue injecting the files from Portal RTX into classic PC games with promising results.

YouTube user ALG46 shared a video showcase of Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which the RTX Remix ray traced renderer literally transforms into a near-modern-looking game. Morrowind was one of the games picked by NVIDIA for its RTX Remix showcase, though it won't get the full remake treatment like Portal RTX. ALG46 also noted that currently, the game crashes when trying to load exteriors. Hopefully, a fix can be found sooner than later.

Another popular game among RTX Remix modders is Valve's Half-Life 2. The current version (unlike the proper one that will be released by NVIDIA) of RTX Remix is very limited, so the user GalaxyHighMarshal from the main Discord server has begun reworking Half-Life 2 textures with Physically Based Rendering (PBR) properties via NVIDIA's Omniverse. As you'll remember from our earlier articles, Omniverse is tightly connected with RTX Remix, so modders will be able to port their work onto the software once it is released.

Another interesting showcase comes from YouTube user @bagger288, who is working on an RTX Remix test of Blizzard's World of Warcraft (Wrath of the Lich King 3.3.5 patch).

In the video above, you can witness Ironforge, the capital of the dwarves, rendered with physically based materials. The modder often toggles the enhanced PBR assets on and off, showcasing a big graphical improvement. However, he also clarified in the YouTube comments that all terrain and grass texture are currently missing when loading the game.

At CES 2023, NVIDIA did not provide a concrete release date for RTX Remix. However, they did say public early access would be coming soon. We also know they have already sent the tool to the original creators of the Portal: Prelude fan-made prequel.