World of Warcraft’s Stormwind Looks Stunning in This New RTX Remix Showcase

Nearly twenty years after its release, World of Warcraft may be far from its zenith, but it once was the most popular online game of all. Anyone who played online games in the first few years since its release at the very least tried it, and millions, this author included, spent inordinate amounts of time in the world of Azeroth.

It is hard to look upon the World of Warcraft RTX Remix showcases without feeling bona fide nostalgia. The last time, the video focused on the capital of the dwarves, Ironforge; but for a long time, the true heart of the Alliance faction was the human capital, Stormwind.

I've roamed for countless hours through Stormwind doing all kinds of things, and this new showcase by YouTuber @bagger288 is arguably even more impressive, making it look like something out of an imaginary World of Warcraft 2.

It is transformative, to say the least, and arguably one of the biggest demonstrations of how ray tracing can completely overhaul a game's visuals without even touching its geometry. Even light effects coming from World of Warcraft's weapons, mounts, or items are properly overhauled and respond dynamically to movement thanks to the emissives.

As a reminder, NVIDIA's RTX Remix remastering tool isn't even officially out yet. Modders are simply using the version released with Portal RTX, which doesn't include the full feature set.

We can expect even greater results once NVIDIA launches the public early access version of RTX Remix. It shouldn't be long now; stay tuned on Wccftech. We'll let you know as soon as it goes live.