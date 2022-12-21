Battlefield 1942 Is the Latest Game to Get Modded with Portal’s RTX Remix

Do you have Battlefield 1942 nostalgia despite Battlefield 2042's Portal mode? Do you wish it would get a modern-day remaster or remake? In that case, here's a preview of what that could look like.

Reddit user TheBause managed to hack the RTX Remix from Portal RTX into Battlefield 1942 with interesting results. The user's first attempt showed huge lighting improvements thanks to the ray traced renderer but also came with the usual issue of excessively reflective materials. However, fellow Reddit user Happysufigeee suggested adjusting the roughness bias from the default value to something between 0.6 and 0.9, and this simple tweak essentially fixed that issue.

As you can see below, Battlefield 1942 powered by RTX Remix looks pretty damn good, even through this hacked version.

As we mentioned in our previous posts, RTX Remix hasn't been officially released yet by NVIDIA, so modders have resorted to simply dropping the relevant Portal RTX files into the binaries folders of their favorite PC classic games, such as Battlefield 1942. That comes with rather obvious limitations, though, such as the inability to use the AI textures remastering tool described by NVIDIA when RTX Remix was first unveiled.

AI Super Resolution increases the resolution of the extracted textures by up to 4X, turning 1080p-class textures into higher-quality 4K assets. And AI Physically Based Materials scans the game’s environment to add PBR properties to all extracted assets.

The GeForce company had hinted at a beta version of RTX Remix coming before the year's end, but with 2022 quickly drawing to a close, there's been no official word. However, NVIDIA could very well be preparing for an announcement at CES a couple of weeks from now.

The modding scene is absolutely brimming with anticipation, that's for sure. Check out our interview with Skyblivion lead developer Rebelzize for an interesting and in-depth take on RTX Remix from an experienced modder.