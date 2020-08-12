Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster Possibly Releasing This October; To Be Announced Next Month – Rumor

The highly rumored Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster might very well be officially announced next month.

Rumors about the original first three games being remastered have been circulating the web for quite some time now, and back in June, we wrote about a possible release this Fall. Publisher EA also hinted at an unannounced remaster to be released within the next year during a quarterly earnings report.

EA Seemingly Changes Stance On Remasters; “We Are Absolutely Actively Looking At It”

From the looks of it, a Fall release is still on the table as massive Mass Effect fan and reputable insider ‘Shinobi’ has hinted at an October release on the ResetEra forums following a tweet from another fan of the series, Liana Ruppert.

Rupper took to Twitter some days ago and stated that next month will be a really good month for “one particular game announcement”, thereby hinting at the Mass Effect Trilogy remaster.

Next month is going to be a really good month for one particular game announcement. Let us scream and rejoice together, friends ... but not right now. pic.twitter.com/CI1wVxzRn3 — Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) August 10, 2020

Shinobi replied to this tweet with a Milky Way emoticon, referring to one of the settings in the Mass Effect universe.

EA and Bioware have yet to confirm the existence of the remastered trilogy. As such, take the information above with a fair pinch of salt for now.

The original Mass Effect games were released between 2007 and 2012 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. Being published by Microsoft, the first Mass Effect was initially only released for the Xbox 360. Mass Effect 3 was also released on the Nintendo Wii U.