Mass Effect Trilogy Director’s Humanoid Studios Is Working on a Multiplatform AAA Sci-Fi Game

The Mass Effect original trilogy director Casey Hudson's new development studio, Humanoid Studios, is working on a new multiplatform AAA sci-fi game.

The studio's first project has been confirmed on its official website, which confirmed this game will feature a character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe. Not much else is said about this upcoming game, but it does sound a lot like the Mass Effect series.

Mass Effect, Dragon Age Making “Incredible” Progress, BioWare Embracing Remote Work Says GM

The first three entries in the Mass Effect series, which have all been directed by Casey Hudson, are still considered today among the finest role-playing games ever made, so fans of the series by BioWare would do well to keep an eye on Humanoid Studios' upcoming game. Or, if they haven't already, they could experience the three Mass Effect games in all their glory with the Legendary Edition, which is now out on PC and consoles.