Mass Effect Trilogy “HD Remake” Reportedly Coming Sometime Within the Next Year

Yesterday Electronic Arts released their quarterly earnings report, which included an update on the games they plan to release in the 2021 fiscal year (which runs from April 1, 2020 until March 31, 2021). Here’s what the publisher had to say…

Looking to FY21, we are growing our portfolio of high-quality and innovative new games. We are planning to launch 14 new titles to players this fiscal year. That includes four new EA SPORTS titles -- FIFA, Madden, NHL and one more unannounced sports game. […] Our FY21 plans also include four more games drawing on the breadth of our IP, from Command & Conquer Remastered to unannounced games for our console and PC players. We’ll have more games from indie developers launching this year through EA Partners, and two new mobile titles leveraging top IP that we’ll bring to players worldwide.

They also published the following slide, which provided more details, including mention of an “EA HD” title that will be announced later this year (click for full resolution).

Hmmm, so what might that EA HD title be? Well, according to the generally-reliable Jeff Grubb at VentureBeat, that mystery game will be a Mass Effect Trilogy “HD Remake” (the original games were already HD, but you get the point). Grubb also specifies that remakes won’t be coming to Switch…at least not for now.

So, as of now, EA’s FY 2021 lineup would seem to be…

1) FIFA 21

2) Madden NFL 21

3) NHL 21

4) A fourth sports game

5) Mass Effect Trilogy Remake

6) Command & Conquer Remastered

7) Burnout Paradise Remastered for Switch

8) Medal of Honor VR

9 – 12) EA Originals indie titles

13 – 14) Mobile games

What do you think of the lineup? Excited for a potential Mass Effect Trilogy remake? What about the games would you like to see changed or improved?