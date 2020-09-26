Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy Reportedly Delayed to Early 2021
Rumors of a Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy have been swirling for years, with trusted sources suggesting the game collection would release in October. After a retailer listed Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy last week, fans began waiting with bated breath for the official announcement.
However, it looks like it may be a while off yet. GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has now published an update, stating that Electronic Arts has decided to delay Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy to early 2021. The main reason cited is the need to substantially enhance the first game in the series, originally released back in 2007, both in terms of graphics and gameplay.
Grubb also went on to say the package will include all single player DLCs for the respective games, but no multiplayer (available in Mass Effect 3 for the first time in the franchise).
Are you interested in getting Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy once it's released? Let us know in the comments.
As Commander Shepard, you lead an elite squad on a heroic, action-packed adventure throughout the galaxy.
Discover the imminent danger from an ancient threat and battle the traitorous Saren and his deadly army to save civilization. The fate of all life depends on your actions!
- 2007 New York Times Game of the Year
- A Stunning universe with high resolution graphics and textures
- Controls and interface optimized for PC gamers
- Includes free additional content face off against the horrific Batarians
- Customize your character and embark on a pulse-pounding adventure in an immersive open-ended storyline
- Incredible real-time character interaction
- Thrilling, tactical combat as you lead an elite squad of three
- Interplanetary exploration of an epic proportion
On the fringes of known space, something is silently abducting entire human colonies. Now Shepard must work with Cerberus, a ruthless organization devoted to human survival at any cost, to stop the most terrifying threat mankind has ever faced.
To even attempt this perilous mission, Shepard must assemble the galaxy’s most elite team and command the most powerful ship ever built. Even then, they say it would be suicide. Commander Shepard intends to prove them wrong.
Just like in the previous game, what you say to the other characters matters a great deal. Fortunately, the conversation system has been improved. The camera now pans around characters as they talk to one another to evoke a dramatic, cinematic feel. Also, Shepard can interrupt the conversation when given the appropriate prompt, taking situations into new directions that could help or hinder the mission.
Shepard is more customizable than ever, letting you create your ideal lead character — gender, facial features, class, and of course, attitude. Once you embark on missions, you’ll be treated to an improved battle system that lets you target weak points and blast off your enemy’s limbs with a variety of weapons.
Set out to lead your team to victory… or die at the hands of The Collectors. Either path is possible in BioWare’s smash hit, Mass Effect 2. Which destiny will you choose?
- The second act of BioWare’s epic sci-fi trilogy continues the story of Commander Shepard and humanity’s first steps onto the galactic stage
- Success – or failure – depends heavily on the crew you assemble and their loyalty to you and the mission
- Stunning graphics and a refined dialog system will draw you into the story like never before
- Numerous improvements to the intense, third-person shooter combat
- Deep character customization options let you create your own vision of Commander Shepard
The Reapers have taken over and other civilizations are falling like dominoes. Lead the final fight to save humanity and take back Earth from these terrifying machines, Commander Shepard. You'll need backup for these battles. Fortunately, the galaxy has a habit of sending unexpected species your way. Recruit team members and forge new alliances, but be prepared to say goodbye at any time as partners make the ultimate sacrifice. It's time for Commander Shepard to fight for the fate of the human race and save the galaxy. No pressure, Commander.
Fight smarter. Take advantage of new powers and combat moves. Shepard can now blind fire at enemies and build tougher melee attacks. Plus, when you fight as a team you can combine new biotic and tech powers to unleash devastating Power Combos.
Build the final force. Build a team from a variety of races and classes and combine their skills to overcome impossible odds. You'll be joined by newcomers like James Vega, a tough-as-nails soldier, as well as EDI, a trusted AI in a newly acquired physical form. Keep an eye out for beloved characters from your past, but beware. Some may not survive the final battle...
