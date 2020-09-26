Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy Reportedly Delayed to Early 2021

Rumors of a Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy have been swirling for years, with trusted sources suggesting the game collection would release in October. After a retailer listed Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy last week, fans began waiting with bated breath for the official announcement.

However, it looks like it may be a while off yet. GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has now published an update, stating that Electronic Arts has decided to delay Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy to early 2021. The main reason cited is the need to substantially enhance the first game in the series, originally released back in 2007, both in terms of graphics and gameplay.

Grubb also went on to say the package will include all single player DLCs for the respective games, but no multiplayer (available in Mass Effect 3 for the first time in the franchise).

