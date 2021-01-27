A recent change in the official Rabbids Twitter account has many hoping for a sequel to Ubisoft’s 2017 turn-based action title.

Apparently, as spotted on Reddit by users ‘Dinov_’ and ‘ThemeParkFan2000’, Ubisoft recently changed the name of Rabbids Twitter account from @Rabbidsofficial to @MarioRabbids, which has many fans of the original Switch title hoping that a sequel is on its way. Both users are also reporting that there have been changes to where the official Ubisoft website for the game redirects to, but we haven’t been able to verify this just yet.

While a change to an official Twitter account isn’t uncommon, it does seem odd that Ubisoft decided to suddenly change the name years after the game’s release back in 2017. Whether this is related to a possible sequel remains to be seen, but we sure wouldn’t mind more turn-based Mario + Rabbids tactic action.

Published by Ubisoft, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was released for the Nintendo Switch back in August of 2017.

Developed by Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris,* Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle features Mario, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Luigi and four Rabbid heroes taking on combat, puzzles and exploration across four iconic worlds. In the campaign, players will form a team of three heroes from a roster of eight diverse characters, each with their own unique personalities and skill sets, ensuring that battles play out differently with each team combination. Using strategic vision and a collection of more than 250 weapons with unique characteristics, players have multiple ways to secure victory.

“Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is truly a passion project from the development team and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on the game,” said Ubisoft’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Experience, Tony Key, upon the game’s release. “The response from fans has been tremendous and we believe the game is a must-have for Nintendo Switch owners.”