Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcases Fully Explorable Worlds, Confirms Playable Bowser

Yesterday Nintendo and Ubisoft confirmed a release date for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, but today they provided some more detail about the tactical crossover. It looks like developer Ubisoft Milan is looking to add a lot more depth and color to the Mario + Rabbids universe, with more detailed fully explorable overworlds filled with NPCs and secrets to uncover.

The game’s tactical combat looks more familiar, although grids have been eliminated and elemental Sparks (a cross between Rabbids and Mario Galaxy’s Luma) will add a new layer of depth to battles. We also get another look at the game’s new playable characters, including Rabbid Rosalina, the original sword-wielding Rabbid character Edge, and Bowser. Yes, the bad guy’s putting his differences with Mario aside this time around. Check out the full Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope presentation, below.

Looking good! The first Mario + Rabbids was mechanically solid, but eventually felt a bit bland. It looks like Ubisoft is infusing the sequel with a bit more life. Need to know more? Here are Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s key features…

Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Rosalina, Bowser, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests! Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.

Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.

Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.

Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 20.