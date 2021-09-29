Mario Kart 8 Looks Like a Current Generation Game With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing ReShade Preset in New Video

Despite having been released back in 2014, Mario Kart 8 still looks great, mostly thanks to the typical Nintendo art direction. As such, it's not surprising to see how gorgeous the game looks complete with ray tracing.

German modder Digital Dreams shared today a brand new video showcasing the game running on the Cemu emulator with the Beyond All Limits ray tracing ReShade preset. Despite this ReShade preset not being a proper ray tracing implementation, it goes a long way to make the latest entry in the racing series by Nintendo look like a current-generation game.

Mario Kart 8 was originally released on Nintendo Wii U before releasing on Switch as MK8 Deluxe, complete with all the additional content released for the original. Years after its release, the game continues to be one of the best racing games available on both consoles, as highlighted by Dave in his review.

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe isn’t revolutionary – in fact, it’s more of the same – it can’t be understated that what is here is actually a fantastic package. Admittedly, if you’ve played Mario Kart 8 and its DLC before, then there isn’t much here to draw you in, but this is one of the very best kart racers ever made, with one of the best selection of courses ever, and one of the best soundtracks. On top of all that, you can now play it on the train or bus without a single wire to tie you down. Stellar.

Mario Kart 8 is now available on Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as on Wii U worldwide.