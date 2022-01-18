God of War Looks Even Better with Ray Traced Beyond All Limits Preset

God of War is now the best-selling game on Steam, a testament to Sony's best PC port from PlayStation yet.

The game features unlocked frame rate, built-in Ultrawide support (which required lots of extra work due to the game's peculiar one-shot camera), improved graphics effects such as higher-resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO), and Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO) effects, and higher detail assets. On top of all that, there's also support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (GeForce RTX owners only), AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (everyone), and NVIDIA's Reflex (for owners of GeForce GTX 900 series and later GPUs).

However, God of War does not feature any native form of ray tracing. Luckily, there's always the screen space ray tracing shader developed by Pascal Gilcher. Digital Dreams used that and other tweaks to craft his first God of War Beyond All Limits preset. Check out how good it looks in the footage below.

As a reminder, to download his preset, you'll need to subscribe to his Patreon at the Reshader tier (monthly €4.5 + VAT). You'd also have to get Pascal Gilcher's screen space ray tracing shader via the modder's own Patreon, too. However, NVIDIA has now implemented it in GeForce Experience, allowing users to experiment with SSRTGI for free.

Perhaps Sony Santa Monica will include a ray traced mode in God of War Ragnarok, slated to debut later this year on PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4). This sequel will conclude the Norse saga, with Atreus grappling with the revelation of his true identity and Kratos trying to protect both of them from the combined wrath of Freya and Thor. The pair will venture across all Nine Realms this time around in their quest to find Týr, the deity of law and justice, previously believed dead.