Magic: Legends Open Beta Launched on PC via Arc, Epic Games Store

Magic: Legends, the F2P persistent world hack 'n slash action RPG developed by Cryptic and published by Perfect World Entertainment, is out today in Open Beta on PC.

The game isn't currently available on Steam; interested players can download it either via PWE's Arc platform or via the Epic Games Store. Downloading via Arc provides a free Gavony Vigilante Costume for their character, the 'Bruiser’ skin for the Ogre Mortar creature summon, two drop boosts, and two mission boosts; opting for the EGS grants access to a free Moorland Ranger Costume, Moorland Ranger Werewolf Summon Skin and two drop boosts.

Magic: Legends New Trailer Provides an Overview of the Open Beta

Stephen Ricossa, executive producer at Cryptic Studios, stated:

This is truly a historic moment for the team here at Cryptic Studios. Magic: Legends has come such a long way since we first pitched the idea to Wizards of the Coast back in 2016. The team has spent the last few years creating an action RPG experience unlike any other, which combines the power fantasy of becoming a Planeswalker with fast-paced combat tied to strategic deckbuilding. We’re excited for players to take their first steps into the Multiverse today.

Yoon Im, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment, added:

Once again Cryptic Studios has demonstrated their ability to bring a beloved franchise like Magic: The Gathering to life in a way that feels authentic to fans and welcoming to players new to the Magic Multiverse. As the first-ever action RPG based on Magic: The Gathering, Cryptic has created something really special with Magic: Legends. With this Open Beta period, we are excited to see how players experience the game and look forward to hearing their feedback.

While the Open Beta is effectively a soft launch for the game, the full release is expected later this year on PC and consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). Meanwhile, the Magic: Legends Open Beta already features more than 175 powerful mana-based spells and 170 pieces of Equipment; check out Francesco's recent hands-on preview to find out his impressions.