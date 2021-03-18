Magic: Legends New Trailer Provides an Overview of the Open Beta

A new Magic: Legends trailer has been released online today, focusing on the open beta that will launch next week.

The new trailer provides an overview of the open beta features as well as a quick run-down of some key gameplay mechanics like deck building, multiplayer and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km00li1C9N8

Magic: Legends is an action role-playing game set in the universe created by Wizards of the Coast for their popular trading card game. The game isn't particularly innovative, but the massive customization options are sure to make it popular among action RPG fans, as we highlighted in our hands-on preview of the game.

Magic: Legends launches on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC and consoles. The open beta will launch on March 23rd.