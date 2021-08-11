macOS Monterey Beta 5 is Here for Developers, Download Away

Registered developers can now download macOS Monterey beta 5 on their Macs immediately as the update is available over the air.

Download macOS Monterey Beta 5 Right Now with More Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

While some may not agree, but macOS Monterey is a massive update if you are well invested into the Apple ecosystem. It further bridges the gap between your iPhone and iPad, but more specially the latter, if you are using Apple's tablet as a second display for work or play. And all of this will be yours in a short while. Until then, we have a few betas to deal with, and the fifth one was seeded today to registered developers, packed with bug fixes and performance enhancements.

In order to download the update right now just follow the steps as they are written below:

Save your work and make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi

Launch System Preferences

Now click on Software Update

If you are super ready to try out macOS Monterey for free, then you can, thanks to Apple's Beta Software Program. You can learn more about it by going here: