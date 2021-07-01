Apple Releases First Public Beta of macOS Monterey – Download Now

Today, Apple has seen fit to release the first public beta of macOS Monterey. The update is available for the general public so you can download the new build on your compatible Mac. The first public beta of macOS Monterey arrives a day after the company saw fit to release beta 1 of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 along with watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 to the public.

Apple Seeds First Public Beta of macOS Monterey - Download Right Now on Your Compatible Macs

If you are interested in installing the first public beta of macOS Monterey on your compatible Mac right. All you have to do is install the proper configuration profile from Apple's beta software website. You can download the beta build from the Software Update section in System Preferences.

macOS Monterey introduces a boatload of changes and new features that you can check out. For instance, the update will bring Universal Control for accessories, an updated Safari app, new FaceTime features, the new Focus mode, and much more. Other than this the update packs a boatload of new privacy and security updates which are essential.

If you are willing to install macOS Monterey, you should note that the build will be crawling with bugs at this stage. Henceforth, you should install the build on a secondary device rather than your daily driver.

This is all there is to it, folks. Did you install the latest iOS 15 public beta? Are you willing to install the macOS Monterey? Let us know in the comments.