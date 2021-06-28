macOS Monterey Beta 2 has been Released – Download Now

You can now go ahead and download macOS Monterey beta 2 on your compatible Mac from scratch or over the air.

macOS Monterey Beta 2 Arrives with Much Needed Bug Fixes and Improvements for Developers for a Smoother Experience

Having released fresh new betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 to developers, Apple is showing some love to its newly announced desktop OS, macOS Monterey.

Updated to beta 2, the new build features a load of bug fixes and performance enhancements, something which every beta tester needs. The update is available over the air, or you can go ahead and install it fresh if you like.

If you already have the first beta of macOS Monterey installed, then follow the steps below in order to download and install macOS Monterey beta 2:

Save your work and make sure you are connected to the internet

Click on System Preferences

Now click on Software Updates

Install macOS Monterey beta 2 from here

The update may take a while to prepare and install, so use this time to catch up on your favorite TV show, book, movie or just go ahead and make a cup of coffee. Once the installation is complete, you can start using your Mac normally.

macOS Monterey is packed with loads of new and stunning features. One of our favorites is Universal Control, allowing you to make change on one device and it will happen on the other. For example, if you turn on Do Not Disturb on your iPhone or iPad, it will happen on your Mac too. You can even use your Mac's keyboard and trackpad with your iPad if you wanted to. Just drag the pointer to the edge of the screen and it will pop right over to the iPad. You can even copy and paste stuff between your Mac and iPad with this new feature.

If you are a developer or a tester, we highly recommend installing the new beta instantly. This will make sure that everything becomes as stable as possible so you do not run into hurdles in day to day use.

Installing macOS Monterey for the first time? Be sure to check out the following: